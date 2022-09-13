Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Could Help Save You Hundreds

With inflation rising high, odds are you're looking for the best deal on all of your purchases to help make your dollar stretch a little farther. Some of your daily purchases may be necessities while others are nice-to-haves, and while your necessities take priority that doesn't mean you need to completely cut out everything else. Amazon sells hundreds of thousands of products at all different price points, some of which are on sale and some are not. Wouldn't it be really nice to see everything that had a coupon available in one place?

Your time is a very valuable resource. Spending too much time looking for a discount means that you're taking away time that could be spent doing something else, like cleaning, a passion project or spending time with the family. You don't need to be a coupon pro to save at Amazon. In fact, the online retailer makes it really easy to use coupons, as long as you know where to look.

Let's walk through how to find the main coupon page, how to navigate it to ensure you are finding all the best ones, and what to look out for during checkout to maximize your savings. While you're in the shopping mood, be sure to check out this time-saving tip when shopping at Wayfair, and did you know StockX is much more than just a place to find and buy sneakers?

How to find Amazon's hidden coupon page

Amazon

1. Head to

2. Navigate the menus on the left-hand side to find your preferred product category

3. Click or tap on "Clip Coupon" button under the desired product

4. Click on the product image or product name to view the promotion

5. Use the Add to Cart button on desired product

6. Navigate to your Amazon Cart

7. Click Proceed to Checkout

8. Ensure the discount is reflected in your total. If not, paste in the coupon code you copied earlier

9. Check out with your preferred payment method and shipping address

It's that easy, really. Whether you need toilet paper, clothing, back-to-school supplies or a gift for a friend, odds are there's a version of it that's on sale with a coupon at Amazon.

Can you use multiple coupons on the same order?

Yes. You can add multiple products and discounts to your cart at the same time. Most Amazon coupons only allow you to buy a single unit of each product at the discounted rate, though. This means you can't add 10 of a particular item and receive the discount on all of them, but you can add 10 different products to your cart from the promotions and receive the designated discounts on each of them.

What happens if you forget to use the coupon?

Amazon is pretty strict in its policies, and if the discount isn't showing before you check out, the company won't refund the difference. You'll want to check your cart during this process to ensure that it shows the expected discount amount before putting in your payment method.

Don't let your shopping end there. In addition to coupons, did you know that Amazon has another whole section of discounted items with huge discounts? You don't have to look too hard to find a discount, as long as you know the right sections of Amazon's expansive site to shop.