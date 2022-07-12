Prime Day Pro Tip: This Secret Coupon Page Helps You Save Extra

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Everyone loves to save money, right? Amazon Prime Day deals are bringing price drops to thousands of items across the site, but the prices you see on the product pages may not actually be the lowest price. To spice up the deals even further, Amazon has rolled out a landing page that highlights coupons Prime members can add to their purchases to save even more. The best part? These coupons cover nearly every product category, from tech to home essentials, beauty and more.

It's easy to redeem the coupons, too. All you have to do is visit the link above to begin sorting through what's available. Some of them are percentage-based discounts and others are specific-dollar-off coupons. Once you find one for a product you're interested in, click the "Clip Coupon" button and add the product to your cart. As you go through the checkout process, you'll see the discount provided in the cart.