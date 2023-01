5 of the Most Futuristic Tech Products at CES 2023

You want a spotlight on some of the most revolutionary technology on the planet? Go to CES in Las Vegas. Among the ultralight laptops, smart toilets, and all the must-see highlights from CES 2023, the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.

Personalized gaming controllers, electric roller skates and even flying cars are only some of the innovative creations on display. Learn all about the most futuristic products being announced at CES 2023. For more, follow along with every big CES announcement on our live blog.

Aska A5 puts the first flying car into action

Aska

Next Future Mobility announced its flying car (and started taking pre-orders) back in 2019, but CES 2023 marks the debut performance of the Aska A5, although bad weather postponed its initial presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

You can call the Aska an airplane with wheels or a car with wings, but technically the Aska is an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The vehicle can carry four passengers, and its foldable wings expand to launch vertically and fly for a range of 250 miles.

Though the Aska A5 officially takes off at CES this year, you won't be able to fly one anytime soon. Next Future Mobility plans to officially release the vehicle in 2026. Pre-orders require a $5,000 deposit that is refundable after a year.

TCL's RayNeo X2 AR glasses can translate conversations in real time



Scott Stein/CNET

Chinese technology company TCL is best known for its TVs, but it's also branching out into virtual and augmented reality devices. Its RayNeo X2 AR glasses are available for demo at CES 2023, and CNET's Scott Stein was able to use them to translate a conversation with a Chinese speaker in real time.

The frames on the RayNeo X2 AR glasses are slightly bulkier than regular eyeglass frames, but prescription inserts eliminate the need to wear other glasses underneath, and the expected introduction of Qualcomm's AR1 chipset should reduce the size further.

The RayNeo X2 AR glasses will be released to the developer community at the end of the first quarter of 2023, with a commercial launch set for later in the year.

Dell's Concept Nyx Controller makes gaming personalized

Josh Goldman/CNET

Although Valve may have tried to reinvent the game controller years ago, we haven't seen much innovation in the game controller space since everyone settled on the very functional Xbox design as a standard.

Developed by hardware subsidiary Alienware, the prototype Concept Nyx Controller builds on the Concept Nyx home gaming server that Dell introduced last year. A fingerprint sensor at the top recognizes individual players, automatically loads their preferences and can even start their favorite games.

Two customizable scroll wheels on the bottom of the controller let you easily select weapons or other menu items, and touch sensors under the left and right shoulder buttons offer sliding controls. Shift buttons on the back of the controller make it possible to quickly switch between two entirely sets of commands on the front.

The Nyx Controller is still a prototype in development with no expected release date yet.

Atmos Gear adds electric power to inline skates

Atmos Gear

Electric bicycles are taking off, so why not electric roller skates? Thanks to French company Atmos Gear, you soon won't have to take off your skates to conquer steep hills. Its motorized skate frame that's designed to fit any roller boot will get you cruising at about 15 miles (or 25 kilometers) an hour.

The skates are powered by a remote control and designed to give you a range of about 12 miles. You can also use the skates manually, even while the motor battery is recharging.

Atmos Gear is currently accepting pre-orders of the product for 500 euros, which equals a little over $530 right now. The company has said that it will begin production of its electric skates once it's received 200 pre-orders -- it has currently received 150.

Loovic promises hands-free directions for navigating anywhere

Loovic

One of the more unusual prototypes shown at CES 2023 is a wearable neckband from a Japanese startup company called Loovic. The device hangs around your neck, sort of like studio headphones when not in use, and provides audio and tactile directions to help you navigate without looking at your phone.

The device was inspired by Loovic CEO Toru Tamanka's son, who suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes following directions difficult. It will work for anyone who wants to receive navigation while keeping their head up. The Loovic neckband delivers directions through speakers as well as tactile feedback on the neck and shoulders. The device is still a prototype, with no scheduled release.

Keep up with all the announcements from Las Vegas with the wackiest gadgets and doodads from CES, and check out all the different robots we discovered at the show.