X
12 Back-to-School Essentials You'll Actually Use

I graduated college in 2021 and wish I'd had these back-to-school essentials.

fierro-image1.png
fierro-image1.png
Jessica Fierro Associate Video Producer
Jessica Fierro
5 min read
$750 at Best Buy
Apple's M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air
13-inch M1 MacBook Air
Ultimate back-to-school essential
$17 at Amazon
mosiso.png
Mosiso keyboard cover and laptop case
Excellent value laptop accessory bundle
$32 at Baggu
baggu.png
Baggu Puffy laptop sleeve
Stylish and sustainable laptop sleeve
$299 at Remarkable
ReMarkable 2
Remarkable 2
Best E Ink tablet for writing and note-taking
$37 at Rocketbook
rocketbook.png
Rocketbook Core
Affordable way to digitize handwritten notes
$38 at Amazon
The Sony CH-520 is are budget on-ear headphones that sound surprisingly good
Sony CH-520 headphones
Best value headphones
$150 at Target
The Sony CH-720N headphones fold flat but not up
Sony CH-720N headphones
Best budget noise-canceling headphones
$99 at Amazon
2nd-gen-airpods2.png
AirPods (2nd Generation)
Solid earbuds for walking on campus
$38 at Walmart
jbl-go-3-eco2.png
JBL Go 3 Eco speaker
Tiny speaker, solid sound
$60 at Anker
Anker 735 USB-C Wall Charger
Anker 735 charger (GaNPrime 65W)
Triple-device charger
$7 at Amazon
lifemate2.png
Life-Mate Badge Holder
Easy-access to your key to everything (including your student ID)
$30 at Amazon
matein.png
Matein backpack
Excellent value backpack

It's August, which means back-to-school shopping season is in full swing. With so many products out there, it can be hard to know what you actually need. 

I graduated college two years ago. During my time at university I compiled what is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate list of tech, tech accessories and more to make your academic life easier. So from one recent student to another, here are the back-to-school essentials I'd recommend.

230822-site-products-you-need-for-back-to-school
Watch this: Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need

Best laptop for students

Apple's M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air
Stephen Shankland/CNET

13-inch M1 MacBook Air

Ultimate back-to-school essential

If you're only going to get one thing from this list, I'd recommend the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. It works well for standard tasks like research, writing essays and taking Zoom calls. Plus, starting at $1,000, it's currently the most affordable MacBook Air at Apple.

$750 at Best Buy$999 at Apple$849 at B&H Photo-Video

Best laptop accessories

mosiso.png
MOSISO

Mosiso keyboard cover and laptop case

Excellent value laptop accessory bundle

Protect your laptop from scratches, dents, liquids, crumbs and other hazards with this keyboard cover and laptop case bundle from Mosiso. The set includes a laptop case, keyboard cover and a screen protector. I don't love the screen protector because I prefer to clean my screen with a microfiber cloth, but the laptop case and keyboard are definitely worth the money.

$17 at Amazon
baggu.png
BAGGU

Baggu Puffy laptop sleeve

Stylish and sustainable laptop sleeve

Add some personality to your laptop with Baggu's colorful sleeve. This laptop sleeve provides extra cushioning when you're on the go, and it comes in fun patterns. I also love the fact that it's made of recycled materials.

$32 at Baggu

Note-taking essentials

ReMarkable 2
Sarah Lord/CNET

Remarkable 2

Best E Ink tablet for writing and note-taking

The Remarkable 2 is an E Ink sketch tablet. You can use it to handwrite notes and annotate PDFs, and you can transfer your notes to the cloud or your computer. Handwriting can help with retaining information and doing it digitally means you can keep your notes backed up and save some trees. I prefer writing on it to the more expensive iPad because the Remarkable 2 has a more paper-like feel.

$299 at Remarkable
rocketbook.png
Rocketbook

Rocketbook Core

Affordable way to digitize handwritten notes

The Rocketbook Core notebook allows you to digitize your handwritten notes without breaking the bank. Write in it with the included Pilot Frixion pen, scan your notes with the Rocketbook app and send them to the cloud. Then just dampen the included microfiber towel to erase the page and dry it to reuse it. The Rocketbook looks like a regular spiral notebook. The pages feel like matte photo paper, so the pen glides on them more than it would with regular paper. But overall, the experience is pretty similar to writing in a normal notebook.

$37 at Rocketbook

Audio essentials

The Sony CH-520 is are budget on-ear headphones that sound surprisingly good
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony CH-520 headphones

Best value headphones

A good pair of headphones can help you get in the zone while studying. If you can go without noise-cancellation, the Sony CH-520 headphones are a solid budget option. They're lightweight and comfortable and they have decent sound and great battery life. I've even seen the black pair drop down to as low as $38 at retailers like Amazon.

$38 at Amazon
The Sony CH-720N headphones fold flat but not up
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony CH-720N headphones

Best budget noise-canceling headphones

If noise-cancellation is a non-negotiable for you, the Sony CH-720N headphones are a good pick. They're lightweight, comfortable and have good audio quality with great noise cancellation and ambient sound modes. Don't get me wrong, they aren't as premium as the Sony WH-1000XM5's, but they'll do what you need them to do. And if you can find them on sale for less than the $150 retail price, you'll get an exceptional bang for your buck.

$150 at Target
2nd-gen-airpods2.png
Apple

AirPods (2nd Generation)

Solid earbuds for walking on campus

Product details

I liked wearing earbuds as I walked around campus because they're less bulky and let in a bit more sound so I could stay aware of my surroundings. I used the original AirPods in college and still recommend them. More specifically, I'd get the second-gen version because the sound quality is great and because, starting at $130, they're currently the most affordable AirPods at Apple. I've even seen them drop down to $100 at retailers like Amazon.

$99 at Amazon$130 at Best Buy$129 at Apple
jbl-go-3-eco2.png
JBL

JBL Go 3 Eco speaker

Tiny speaker, solid sound

Aside from getting a degree, what is college for if not sitting on the grass in between classes, vibing to music with your friends? Here's the speaker I'd recommend for that: the JBL Go 3 Eco. It's water- and dust-proof and has surprisingly good sound quality for how small it is. And it's largely made of recycled materials to make it more sustainable. 

$38 at Walmart$50 at Amazon$50 at B&H Photo-Video

Lifestyle essentials

Anker 735 USB-C Wall Charger
Anker

Anker 735 charger (GaNPrime 65W)

Triple-device charger

You can charge all the tech I've mentioned in this article with this Anker 735 charging brick. I was constantly looking for outlets at once in school when I should've just used this. There are two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, meaning you can charge three devices at once. It's a game-changer.

$60 at Anker
lifemate2.png
Life-Mate

Life-Mate Badge Holder

Easy-access to your key to everything (including your student ID)

Aside from a laptop, this $7 Life-Mate Badge Holder may be the most important thing you buy for school. In college, my student ID was my key to everything -- dorms, dining halls, libraries, you name it -- so I needed easy access to it. Having it on a lanyard like this is what worked best for me.

$7 at Amazon
matein.png
MATEIN

Matein backpack

Excellent value backpack

I've used this Matein backpack for over six months and it's maintained its shape and has lots of pockets, which I love. Another cool feature? It can act as a charger. Start by plugging the backpack's internal USB-A cable into a power bank. Then plug another USB-A cable into the backpack's external USB port and you can start juicing your devices up. This backpack lists for $40 but I've seen it as low as $24 at retailers like Amazon, which is amazing.

$30 at Amazon

