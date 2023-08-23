12 Back-to-School Essentials You'll Actually Use

It's August, which means back-to-school shopping season is in full swing. With so many products out there, it can be hard to know what you actually need.

I graduated college two years ago. During my time at university I compiled what is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate list of tech, tech accessories and more to make your academic life easier. So from one recent student to another, here are the back-to-school essentials I'd recommend.

Watch this: Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need 07:43

Best laptop for students

Best laptop accessories

MOSISO Mosiso keyboard cover and laptop case Excellent value laptop accessory bundle Protect your laptop from scratches, dents, liquids, crumbs and other hazards with this keyboard cover and laptop case bundle from Mosiso. The set includes a laptop case, keyboard cover and a screen protector. I don't love the screen protector because I prefer to clean my screen with a microfiber cloth, but the laptop case and keyboard are definitely worth the money. $17 at Amazon

BAGGU Baggu Puffy laptop sleeve Stylish and sustainable laptop sleeve Add some personality to your laptop with Baggu's colorful sleeve. This laptop sleeve provides extra cushioning when you're on the go, and it comes in fun patterns. I also love the fact that it's made of recycled materials. $32 at Baggu

Note-taking essentials

Rocketbook Rocketbook Core Affordable way to digitize handwritten notes The Rocketbook Core notebook allows you to digitize your handwritten notes without breaking the bank. Write in it with the included Pilot Frixion pen, scan your notes with the Rocketbook app and send them to the cloud. Then just dampen the included microfiber towel to erase the page and dry it to reuse it. The Rocketbook looks like a regular spiral notebook. The pages feel like matte photo paper, so the pen glides on them more than it would with regular paper. But overall, the experience is pretty similar to writing in a normal notebook. $37 at Rocketbook

Audio essentials

David Carnoy/CNET Sony CH-720N headphones Best budget noise-canceling headphones If noise-cancellation is a non-negotiable for you, the Sony CH-720N headphones are a good pick. They're lightweight, comfortable and have good audio quality with great noise cancellation and ambient sound modes. Don't get me wrong, they aren't as premium as the Sony WH-1000XM5's, but they'll do what you need them to do. And if you can find them on sale for less than the $150 retail price, you'll get an exceptional bang for your buck. $150 at Target

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Solid earbuds for walking on campus Product details Battery Life Rated up to 5 hours Noise Canceling No Multipoint No Headphone Type Wireless earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof) I liked wearing earbuds as I walked around campus because they're less bulky and let in a bit more sound so I could stay aware of my surroundings. I used the original AirPods in college and still recommend them. More specifically, I'd get the second-gen version because the sound quality is great and because, starting at $130, they're currently the most affordable AirPods at Apple. I've even seen them drop down to $100 at retailers like Amazon. $99 at Amazon$130 at Best Buy$129 at Apple

Lifestyle essentials

Anker Anker 735 charger (GaNPrime 65W) Triple-device charger You can charge all the tech I've mentioned in this article with this Anker 735 charging brick. I was constantly looking for outlets at once in school when I should've just used this. There are two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, meaning you can charge three devices at once. It's a game-changer. $60 at Anker

Life-Mate Life-Mate Badge Holder Easy-access to your key to everything (including your student ID) Aside from a laptop, this $7 Life-Mate Badge Holder may be the most important thing you buy for school. In college, my student ID was my key to everything -- dorms, dining halls, libraries, you name it -- so I needed easy access to it. Having it on a lanyard like this is what worked best for me. $7 at Amazon