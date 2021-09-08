Long overdue for an update, the 2022 QX60 marks the first major redesign for Infiniti's luxury three-row SUV since it debuted as the JX35 way back in 2012. The new QX60 is a handsome reimagining of its predecessor's design matched with a total overhaul of the interior. New tech and more standard safety and convenience features round out the second-generation changes, making for an all-around better SUV.

The 2022 QX60's exterior keeps the broad strokes and proportions of the previous model intact, but massages the details for a more modern and streamlined look. I particularly like the new hidden D pillars and horizontal chrome accents, which create a profile that's much cleaner than before. Combined with the available two-tone colorway's black roof, the new QX60 looks leaner, longer and lower -- all good things.

The new QX60 is actually quite a bit longer -- 14 inches to be precise -- measuring 198.2 inches from bumper to bumper. Only about 2 inches of that new stretch is within the 114.2-inch wheelbase; the rest goes to freeing up more room for cargo and third-row seating. With all of the seats upright, the QX60 boasts a 14.5-cubic-foot rear hold, 5.8 cubes larger than last year. Start folding the third and second rows to see that space expand first to 41.6 cubic feet and then 75.4 cubic feet overall.

The front seats are Infiniti's (and Nissan's) Zero-Gravity buckets, designed to reduce discomfort due to pressure during long drives. They're pretty darn cozy and now come standard with leather upholstery. The Autograph trim level upgrades further to semi-aniline leather and adds a massage function for both the driver and front passenger. It's not the best massage I've ever had in a car, but I reckon it's good enough. My top spec also steps up to second-row captain's chairs with a handy center console that's removable for easier cleaning or improved access to the third row.

Overall, the QX60's new interior looks fantastic, with a stitched and quilted tan leather inspired by ripples on a still pond -- the pattern gets tighter as you move down the seat. Matte-finish wood on the dashboard contrasts nicely with horizontal piano black vents and satin metal accents. The QX60's cabin once again looks like a proper luxury car, which goes a long way to justifying its premium price.

The QX60's engine bay is home to Infiniti's 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6. It's good for 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, which is a pretty good amount of oomph for a vehicle of this size. The standard nine-speed automatic transmission can be a touch hesitant to kick down under acceleration, but put your foot into the throttle -- or grab one of the standard paddle shifters -- and the SUV can be coaxed into providing confident passing power.

Front-wheel drive is standard, but my QX60 features the optional all-wheel drive upgrade. Fuel economy for AWD models is estimated at 20 city mpg, 25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, but stick with front-wheel drive to bump up those figures by 1 mpg across the board. Numbers like those won't knock your socks off, but they're a smidge better than what the previous QX60 could muster, and at least on par with this SUV's competitors.

Drive modes give owners some control over the QX60's performance. There's Normal, Eco and Sport modes, each with tweaks to the transmission shift programming and throttle response. In practice, they don't really feel that much different from one another.

The new QX60's steering has a nice weight and the ride is firm and planted, yet somehow both lack any real communication or connection with the road. It's as if Infiniti was trying to create the sport-tuned feeling but neglected to include any of the actual sport tuning. This is fine -- it's not like the QX60 is a sports car or should even be evaluated as such -- but it is an odd side of the performance line to toe.

To Infiniti's credit, the QX60 never feels too harsh and strikes a decent balance of compliance over bumps and controlled body movement around bends. Road and wind noise are also nicely managed. I think the QX60 could benefit from the addition of an adaptive suspension to its list of options, but I also think just as strong a case could be made that most shoppers at this price will come away perfectly happy with the SUV's taut road feel.

The 2022 model year update brings with it a new standard 12.3-inch version of Infiniti's InTouch touchscreen infotainment, which doesn't immediately win me over. The new system looks great with sharp graphics and bright colors that really pop off of the screen. However, the menu system and organization feel half-baked. The new QX60 ditches many of its dashboard shortcut buttons for a cleaner look, but the touchscreen interface lacks a persistent shortcut bar. This means going from, say, the satellite radio tuner to the map requires a detour to the home screen or using the control wheel shortcuts way down on the center console. Perhaps with more time I might develop muscle memory for the controller, but using InTouch during my first drive is an awkward affair.

Fortunately, wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay are standard, each offering arguably a superior experience to the onboard infotainment. The QX60 is also available with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster -- which is actually much more intuitive thanks to its steering wheel controls -- and 10.8-inch head-up display that shows turn-by-turn directions, speed and driver-aid information.

What few center stack buttons remain (mostly climate controls) have been moved to a glossy black touch-capacitive panel that features a slight haptic click confirmation when pressed, meant to replicate the feel of physical buttons. I don't love it, but I'm also fairly set-it-and-forget-it when it comes to automatic climate systems so I'm not too offended. At least the temperature control and volume -- the two bits I touch most often -- are still proper knobs.

The QX60 brings to bear some of the best safety tech that Infiniti has to offer, starting with optional ProPilot Assist. This hands-on steering-assist program feels fairly natural. The adaptive cruise control maintains its distance behind a leading car well without lurching or jerking, and stop-and-go functionality is improved. Adaptive cruise also ties into the navigation system and can automatically change the cruising speed to match the posted speed limit or slow slightly in preparation for a curve on the route.

Every QX60 comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and rear auto braking. That's a solid roster, even for the base Pure model. I particularly like the touch of haptic vibration in the steering wheel when the lane-departure system triggers -- it's sort of like a virtual rumble strip and much less annoying than a beep or chime.

Infiniti continues to offer one of the best surround-view camera systems in the business -- the brand was one of the earliest pioneers to popularize the tech. That's now augmented with an available smart rearview mirror that switches from an optical mirror to a rear camera display with the flip of a switch, providing a live rear view even when cargo or passenger heads would otherwise block the rear window.

The new QX60 starts at $47,875 (including a $1,025 destination charge) for the base front-wheel-drive Pure model and tops out at $61,375 for the fully loaded Autograph spec. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the bottom line, except for the Autograph trim, where it confusingly costs $3,000. Add $900 more for my example's "super-premium" Deep Bordeaux paint to reach an as-tested price of $65,275. You can check out a full price breakdown for more details about the mid-spec Luxe and Sensory models.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 arrives at dealerships this fall. The previous generation, despite being over a decade old, was already one of Infiniti's best-selling models. Armed with new tech and a stylish modern makeover, I'm sure this new generation will enjoy similar success.

