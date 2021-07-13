2022 Infiniti QX60 pricing announced, reaches beyond $60,000

Infiniti

Infiniti today announced pricing for the redesigned 2022 QX60 three-row crossover, and it's not too much more expensive than the outgoing generation. The new QX60 starts at $47,875 (including a $1,025 destination charge) for the base front-wheel-drive Pure model, a $2,500 increase.

You're getting a lot more for your money with the new QX60. In addition to the sleeker styling, new nine-speed transmission and much improved interior, most importantly every 2022 QX60 comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that runs Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The base QX60 Pure also has leather upholstery for the first- and second-row seats, heated front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, six USB ports, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, blind-spot monitoring, rear automated emergency braking and rear parking sensors.

Then there's the QX60 Luxe, which costs $53,925. It adds 20-inch wheels, roof rails, remote start, ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a surround-view camera system, lane-departure assist and Nissan's ProPilot Assist suite of adaptive cruise control and other driver-assist functions. A 17-speaker Bose sound system is a $900 option.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The QX60 Sensory comes in at $57,375 and gets that Bose stereo, massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, a power-returning function for the third row, wireless charging, more ambient interior lighting, open-pore wood trim, a seventh USB port, illuminated sill plates, a motion-activated tailgate and a fancier air purifier. Available on both Luxe and Sensory grades for $1,500 is a Vision package that adds adaptive front lights, a digital rearview mirror and a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Finally there's the Autograph trim, a new addition for the 2022 QX60. Starting at $61,375, it gets quilted semianiline leather with contrast stitching, captain's chairs for the second row with a removable console, a contrasting black roof and roof rails, and all the features from the Vision package.

All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option across the board, except on the Autograph where it costs $3,000. Offered on the Sensory is a $900 Tow package that includes a hitch receiver, wiring and an upgraded transmission cooler, increasing the tow capacity from 3,500 pounds to 6,000 pounds; those items are standard on the Autograph. Standard colors are gray, silver and white, while "premium" metallic shades -- two blues, a black, another gray and a color called Mocha Almond -- are available for $695. Then there's the "super premium" Deep Bordeaux color, which costs $900.

The 2022 QX60 will reach dealers this fall, with reservations open now. Infiniti is teaming up with Cameo to allow customers to ask questions about the car that will be answered by celebrities such as Gabby Douglas, Dulé Hill and Erin Andrews, who can give personalized responses on topics like features and pricing.