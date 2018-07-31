2019 Subaru Crosstrek: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Subaru introduced the Crosstrek for the 2013 model year, and an all-new, second-generation version debuted in 2018. A rugged small crossover that's based on the Impreza hatchback, the Crosstrek is a great choice for drivers with outdoorsy hobbies. Its higher ground clearance, fender cladding and roof rails make it a great choice for adventures off the beaten path. Changes for 2019 are minor and mostly concern the addition of more standard features on certain trim levels.

Click here to read our most recent Subaru Crosstrek review.

Powertrain and specs

The only engine choice is a 2.0-liter flat-four rated for 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, figures that are about average among competing small crossovers . A six-speed manual is standard on the base 2.0i and Premium trim levels, which is rated for 23 miles per gallon city and 29 mpg highway. Most Crosstrek buyers will elect the continuously variable transmission, which has paddle shifters and returns 27/33 mpg. All Crosstreks come standard with all-wheel drive, and the CVT-equipped versions all hill-descent control and an X Mode button to aid with low-traction driving.

For even more fuel efficiency, Subaru has announced plans to launch a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek. However, no details on the model's on-sale date, pricing or efficiency are available yet.

Subaru

Interior

The Crosstrek offers 20.8 cubic feet of cargo storage with the back seats raised and 55.3 cubic feet with them lowered, figures that are identical to the Subaru Impreza hatchback. Those are also very good numbers within the Crosstrek's competitive set, where rivals include the likes of the Hyundai Kona (19.2/45.8 cubic feet) and Honda HR-V (24.3/58.8) -- thought it's fair to point out that cargo roominess is aided by the fact the Crosstrek is a little longer on the outside than most of its direct competitors.

Technology

There are three infotainment choices depending on trim level. The base Crosstrek 2.0i features a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth , Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and support for Pandora and Aha internet radio. Moving up to the Premium trim level yields a more advanced system that adds a CD player, satellite radio and more Internet-connected features like iHeart Radio. Finally, the Limited trim uses an 8-inch display that can optionally be upgraded with TomTom navigation.

Subaru brands its active-safety technology as EyeSight, because the system uses two stereo cameras where many rivals use radar or LIDAR sensors. The tech is optional on every Crosstrek trim level and standard on the top-tier Premium model. It's offered only with the Crosstrek's continuously variable transmission and comprises pre-collision braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, as well as an upgraded color trip computer that displays EyeSight information. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is an option on the Premium and standard on the Limited model. The Limited also features automatic high beams and automatic reverse braking.

Subaru

Options and pricing

Pricing for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is reasonable for the class and only a little more expensive than equivalent Impreza five-door models. The base 2.0i starts at $22,870 with destination when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission or $23,870 with the CVT. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, roof rails and the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. EyeSight can be equipped on the CVT version for an extra $845.

Moving up to the Crosstrek Premium costs $23,870 with the manual transmission or $24,870 with the CVT. Compared to the base model, it adds an upgraded 6.5-inch infotainment system, heated front seats and mirrors, windshield-wiper de-icers, a six-speaker sound system and two rear USB ports. The manual model has no available options, but with a CVT buyers can elect a moonroof, the EyeSight suite or the EyeSight suite plus blind-spot monitoring.

Subaru

Finally, the Subaru Crosstrek Limited is offered only with the CVT for $28,170. It adds on the 8.0-inch infotainment screen, push-button start, 18-inch wheels and EyeSight as standard. A moonroof can be added for $1,000, while a moonroof, navigation and Harman Kardon sound system can be added for $2,350.

Availability

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is available nationwide now.