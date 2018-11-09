2019 Nissan Titan: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Nissan Titan has been available to US pickup truck shoppers since 2003 and after a long run of the first-generation version, the redesigned second-generation Titan went on sale at the end of 2015. For the 2019 model year, the Titan, manufactured in Canton, Mississippi, gets a higher level of standard infotainment and a new available Fender premium audio system.

This model overview concerns only the light-duty Nissan Titan. For the heavier-duty Nissan Titan XD, read our take on it here.

Powertrain and specs

Unlike the Ford F-150, which offers consumers six engine options, all Nissan Titans come with just one: a 5.6-liter V8 with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque routed exclusively through a seven-speed automatic transmission. That's less power than the Chevy Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque and the Ram 1500's 5.7-liter V8 with 395 hpr and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Whether equipped with just rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the Titan returns an EPA-estimated 15 miles per gallon in the city and 21 mpg highway, although the Pro-4X model is the lone exception in the range with 15/20 city/highway mpg. That's still better than a comparably specced Toyota Tundra at 13/17 city/highway mpg, roughly equal to the Chevrolet Silverado 6.2 4WD (16/20), but less efficient than the Ram 1500 (17/22) with 4WD and the 5.7-liter V8.

The Titan's maximum towing capacity of 9,660 pounds is the lowest among all full-size pickup trucks sold in the US. Every one of the Titan's competitors has a max tow rating greater than 10,000 pounds.

Interior and payload

There's enough space inside the Nissan Titan for up to six occupants, but its 1,930-pound maximum payload rating trails the Ford F-150's 3,270-pound payload max and the Ram 1,500's 2,100-pound payload limit.

Technology

For 2019, Nissan has equipped the Titan with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen, thus elevating it among class leaders like the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, which carry the same level of standard infotainment.

The Titan, like most in the segment, makes all of its driver-assistance features, like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rain-sensing wipers, optional. In fact, you can't even spec the Titan with collision-mitigation braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control or automatic high-beams, yet all of those features come standard on the Toyota Tundra.

Options and pricing

Base prices for the Titan range from $30,390 to $54,200 plus $1,395 for destination. The base Titan S comes with 18-inch painted-steel wheels, cloth interior upholstery and satellite radio. The Titan SV starts at $34,000 and adds 18-inch painted aluminum-alloy wheels, skid plates and tow hooks for 4x4 versions, trailer sway control plus heated and power-operated mirrors.

The Pro-4X trim is offered on King Cab and Crew Cab Titans, but not on the Single Cab. With a starting price of $44,500, the Pro-4X comes with 18-inch machined aluminum wheels, LED low-beam headlights with daytime running lights, fog lights, a spray-in bed liner, additional skid-plating under the radiator and transfer case plus a receiver hitch.

Inside, there's a leather-wrapped steering wheel, front bucket seats with an eight-way power driver's seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seats and dual-zone automatic climate control with rear HVAC vents. Added safety features on the Pro-4X include blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert and rain-sensing wipers.

The $48,340 SL trim is available on the Titan Crew Cab only and comes with 20-inch wheels, aluminum running boards, cargo bed lights, front and rear ultrasonic parking sensors, remote start, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, the Fender premium audio system, a HomeLink transceiver and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Finally, the top Platinum Reserve trim level -- also offered only on the Crew Cab -- starts at $54,200 and adds dark chrome-finished 20-inch wheels, a dark chrome tailgate finisher, a trailer brake controller, Trailer Light Function Check, which allows a single person to verify trailer light operation, a heated wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, open-pore wood interior trim and a 360-degree camera.

Availability

The 2019 Nissan Titan is on sale at dealerships nationwide now.