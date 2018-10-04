2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Ford F-Series has been tooling around America's roads for 70 years. For 41 of those years, it's outsold every other pickup truck on the market and for the last 36 it has also outsold every production vehicle in the US. Most of those sales are comprised of the Ford F-150, but this overview includes the Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450. You can read our most recent Ford F-150 review here.

Not much is new for the 2019 F-Series Super Duty, except for new available luxury and connectivity features such as a 1,000-watt B&O Play premium audio system and embedded 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Also this model year, the F-Series becomes another vehicle in a growing list of cars that are ditching CD players. Pour one out.

Powertrain and specs

You have your pick of two engines with the Super Duty: a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 with 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. That's a bit stronger than the Chevy Silverado's standard 6.0-liter engine that musters 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. That's also more than Ram's 5.7-liter V8 with 383 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

For those needing maximum pulling power, Ford's Power Stroke 6.7-liter, turbocharged diesel V8 offers 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. Chevrolet's 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 makes 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, while Ram's 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins diesel is rated for 385 horsepower and 900 pound-feet.

Both the gas and diesel engines are mated to six-speed automatic transmissions that can send power to the rear wheels or all four corners. The EPA does not provide fuel economy data for this class of pickup truck.

Interior, payload and towing

The F-Series Super Duty offers enough space in its cabin for up to three occupants in Regular Cab models and up to six occupants in SuperCab and Crew Cab configurations. Behind the seats of the regular cab, you can fit 11.6 cubic feet of cargo, whereas with the rear seats folded in the SuperCab and Crew Cab, you've got 31.6 and 52.1 cubic feet.

All the way back to the Super Duty's cargo box, a 4x2 Regular Cab model with an 8-foot bed can carry a payload of up to 7,630 pounds, while a 4x2 Crew Cab with a 6.75-foot bed is good for a 4,190-pound payload. These ratings compare favorably with the Chevrolet Silverado's 5,761-pound payload and the Ram 3500's 7,350-pound payload. The Super Duty is also a class leader for towing, with the ability to pull 34,000 pounds with a gooseneck trailer. The best a Ram 3500 can do with a gooseneck is 31,210 pounds.

Technology

The base Super Duty is behind the times when it comes to standard technology features. All you get is an AM/FM stereo, but $450 is all it takes to get Ford's Sync 3 infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen that can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Still, you don't need to pay extra to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch screen in a Silverado HD.

Standard driver-assistance features are nowhere to be found, either, but adaptive cruise control, collision-mitigation braking, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree camera are all optional.

Options and pricing

The 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty is offered in six trim levels with base prices ranging from $33,150 to $80,240 plus $1,495 for destination. The base, work-truck-spec XL comes with 17-inch, painted steel wheels, black bumpers, a black plastic grille, vinyl flooring and vinyl bench seats.

The $37,365 XLT trim adds 18-inch aluminum wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, powered and heated mirrors, keyless entry with power door locks and windows, a power-locking tailgate, cruise control, carpeted flooring, cloth seats, a 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the $46,140 Lariat trim adds 18-inch, machined aluminum wheels, fog lights, ultrasonic rear parking sensors, power-telescoping and power-folding mirrors, an 8-inch instrument cluster display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather interior with power front seats, the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 1,000-watt, 10-speaker, B&O Play premium audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The $56,910 King Ranch model comes with trim-specific, bright-machined, cast-aluminum 18-inch wheels, LED box lighting, a remote tailgate release, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, embedded navigation, a trim-exclusive leather interior plus heating and cooling for the driver and front passenger seat.

The $63,335 Platinum trim comes with 20-inch polished-aluminum wheels, body-color bumpers, power side steps, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert and heated rear seats on Crew Cab models. Finally, the $80,240 Limited version makes the diesel engine compulsory and adds a panoramic sunroof (on Crew Cab), adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, collision-mitigation braking and a 360-degree camera.

Availability

The 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty is on sale nationwide now.