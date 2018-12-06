2019 Acura TLX: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Acura TLX has been on sale in the US since 2014 and received a host of cosmetic and tech updates in 2017. For 2019, not much is new for this Marysville, Ohio-built entry-luxury sedan aside from the fact that you can get the sporty-looking A-Spec appearance package on the four-cylinder model instead of just on the V6.

Click here to read our most recent 2019 Acura TLX review.

Powertrain and specs

Acura offers two engine options for the TLX, starting with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder with 206 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque routed to the front wheels via an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission that also uses a torque converter for smoother takeoff. The TLX's standard engine is a bit weak compared with many entry powertrains in the segment, but the available 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque solves that issue. The V6 is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and can route power to the front wheels or all four of them.

The base, four-cylinder TLX is pretty fuel-efficient with an EPA-estimated 23 miles per gallon in the city and 33 mpg highway, but the Audi A4 can do better with up to 27/37 city/highway mpg. Even with standard V6 power, the Lexus ES 350 can achieve 22/33 city/highway mpg. With all-wheel drive and the V6, the TLX's efficiency isn't too affected, returning a respectable 20 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.

Enlarge Image Acura

Interior

Inside the TLX, there's plenty of room for up to five occupants. Out back, there's 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space, which is slightly less than the Lincoln MKZ's 15.4 cubic feet, but greater than the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti Q50 at 13 and 13.2 cubic feet, respectively.

Technology

Like the Infiniti, the Acura TLX also boasts two screens on the center stack, but unlike the Q50, the Acura can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The TLX also comes with a standard seven-speaker stereo with satellite radio.

While many competitors make you pay extra for the latest driver-assistance systems, the TLX comes with many of the most important ones standard. These include collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beams.

Enlarge Image Acura

Options and pricing

Base prices for the TLX begin at $33,000 and top out at $45,950 plus $995 for destination. The standard TLX comes with LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear-wheel steering, a sunroof and keyless access with push-button start. Inside, there's a leather-wrapped, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink transceiver, leatherette upholstery, a 10-way power driver's seat, four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, and dual-zone, automatic climate control.

The TLX with Technology Package starts at $36,700 and adds perforated Milano leather upholstery, a 10-speaker ELS premium audio system, HD radio, embedded navigation, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rain-sensing wipers.

The TLX A-Spec starts at $39,400 and features a host of exterior upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, a dark chrome grille, LED fog lights, more aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, front and rear parking sensors, a rear decklid spoiler and dual exhaust outlets, while inside features red-on-black gauges, ventilated front seats and a black headliner.

Finally, the TLX with the Advance Package starts at $43,950 (all-wheel drive adds another $2,000) and includes the V6 engine, remote start, auto-dimming side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a 360-degree camera.

Availability

The 2019 Acura TLX is on sale at dealerships nationwide now.