2021 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing announced

This car is still plenty cheap and probably not very cheerful.
The Mitsubishi Mirage small car has been enhanced for 2021.
Priced from just $15,290, including $995 in destination fees, this car is a strong value.
White Diamond and Sand Yellow are two new exterior colors for 2021.
The Mirage's interior has been improved, thanks to the addition of some new materials.
More fabric in high-touch areas should improve this car's overall feel.
For that low, low MSRP you even get a set of four wheels on the Mirage.
This fabric pattern with contrast-color stitching looks pretty snazzy.
The Mirage is offered as a hatchback or sedan.
As its name suggests, the Mirage G4 is the four-door sedan version of this small car.
For more photos of the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.
