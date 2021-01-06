2021 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing announced

This car is still plenty cheap and probably not very cheerful.

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
1 of 30
Mitsubishi

The Mitsubishi Mirage small car has been enhanced for 2021.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
2 of 30
Mitsubishi

Priced from just $15,290, including $995 in destination fees, this car is a strong value. 

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
3 of 30
Mitsubishi

White Diamond and Sand Yellow are two new exterior colors for 2021.   

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
4 of 30
Mitsubishi

The Mirage's interior has been improved, thanks to the addition of some new materials. 

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
5 of 30
Mitsubishi

More fabric in high-touch areas should improve this car's overall feel.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
6 of 30
Mitsubishi

For that low, low MSRP you even get a set of four wheels on the Mirage.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
7 of 30
Mitsubishi

This fabric pattern with contrast-color stitching looks pretty snazzy.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
8 of 30
Mitsubishi

The Mirage is offered as a hatchback or sedan.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
9 of 30
Mitsubishi

As its name suggests, the Mirage G4 is the four-door sedan version of this small car.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
10 of 30
Mitsubishi

For more photos of the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.

Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
11 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
12 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
13 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
14 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
15 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
16 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
17 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
18 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
19 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
20 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
21 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
22 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
23 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
24 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
25 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
26 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
27 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
28 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
29 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
30 of 30
Mitsubishi
Read the article
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

70 Photos
Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

37 Photos
2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

5 Photos
2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

43 Photos
2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

56 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

35 Photos