Xiaomi's First Electric Car Is Here and It Looks Amazing

Xiaomi says the car goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi has shown off its first EV in the flesh at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The SU7, as it's known, was announced late last year in China, but today is its first physical appearance.

The SU7 is a sleek, sporty-looking beast wrapped in an eye-catching blue paint job. It's described as a "performance sedan" and has four doors and a fully electric drivetrain. Xiaomi says it uses the company's own bespoke electric motors, delivering a claimed 0 to 60 mph speed in just 2.78 seconds. 

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The SU7 will apparently also have a 101kWh battery capable of providing more than 497 miles of range -- a significant amount more than the majority of EVs currently on sale. It'll fast charge, too, and Xiaomi says it'll get 317 miles of range back in the tank with just 15 minutes on a fast charger. But the company also says the platform the SU7 is built on can theoretically accommodate 150kWh batteries providing a whopping range of over 700 miles. Don't expect to see these sorts of figures for several years, at least. 

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Around the outside of the car are a variety of radar and lidar sensors, which allow for autonomous driving, while the cabin features a 16-inch infotainment display, heads-up-display for the driver and 7.1-inch "rotating dashboard."

I think the car looks great, with sleek, sporty stylings reminiscent of the electric Porsche Taycan. The car's specs -- especially the range and charging speeds -- are impressive too. 

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Xiaomi hasn't yet announced when the car will be available to buy or how much it costs, but it's said it plans to become one of the top five automotive companies in the world. That means it's possible that this car will be available to buy outside of China. How much it will cost remains to be seen, but don't expect it to come cheap. 

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
Updated Feb. 26, 2024 3:30 a.m. PT

Written by Andrew Lanxon
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
