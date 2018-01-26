Win a Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe during the big game just by touching it

Surely you remember a sitcom plot that involves a contest where the last person touching a car wins that car. Well, it used to be a thing, and now it's getting a 21st-century update just in time for this year's big game.

Mercedes-Benz came up with Last Fan Standing, a phone-based take on the traditional last-man-standing trope. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, the same time the game starts, folks can attempt to win a new Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe by keeping their fingers held on top of a car on Mercedes-Benz's website.

A car that didn't move wouldn't be much of a challenge, so Mercedes-Benz is throwing some wrenches into the mix. The car will be moving around, requiring you to follow along with a finger, not just stay touching one spot. The difficulty will ramp up as time goes on, until there's just one person left, who'll end up with the car.

Registration opens as soon as the clock ticks over to Feb. 4, and if you spread the word via a share on Twitter, Mercedes will throw you a five-minute "timeout" that you can use in case your finger gets tired, or you feel weird about playing a live game while running to the bathroom.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is a proper performer. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 puts out 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, yet it'll still hit nearly 30 mpg on the highway. It's a fun drive, but as I found out over the course of a week, the ride is permanently harsh, so if you win Last Fan Standing and have vertebrae made of soft cheese, you might want to flip it for some cash instead.