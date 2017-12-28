2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is a stiffly-sprung performer

While they may not pack the same outlandish sound and feel as the -63 lineup, the AMG -43s are still boatloads of fun.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

The 2017 C43 Coupe is an excellent sports coupe that just so happens to be permanently connected to one of the least comfortable suspension setups ever.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Just as the C43 is a mid-tier AMG, its aesthetics are slightly aggressive, but not overly so.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Compared to a standard C300 Coupe, the C43 has angrier front and rear bumpers, black mirror caps and black window surrounds.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

The real gem of this car is its engine -- a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 putting down 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

All-wheel drive is standard, as is a nine-speed automatic.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

If you aren't going to row through the gears yourself with the shift paddles, leaving the transmission in Comfort mode is probably best, unless you like unnecessarily high revs at commuting speeds.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

The interior looks good, but it feels a bit cramped up front.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

The panoramic sunroof helped alleviate some of the claustrophobia, but it was still a bit tight for a six-foot-tall driver like myself.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of this sweet little sports coupe.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$42,650 MSRP
Read full review
1 of 47
|

2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is a stiffly-sprung performer

Published:
Up Next
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a s...
10

Latest Stories

Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Chevy Cruze Hatchback
2:47

Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Chevy Cruze Hatchback

by
Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept packs more visual juice

Nissan Leaf Grand Touring Concept packs more visual juice

by
Learning to race in the epic Ferrari 488 Challenge
9:59

Learning to race in the epic Ferrari 488 Challenge

by
Pilota Ferrari: A classroom like no other

Pilota Ferrari: A classroom like no other

by
The 5 most fascinating Roadshow videos of 2017

The 5 most fascinating Roadshow videos of 2017

by
Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
2:09

Diving deep into the tech of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

by