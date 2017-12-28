2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is a stiffly-sprung performer

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
While they may not pack the same outlandish sound and feel as the -63 lineup, the AMG -43s are still boatloads of fun.
The 2017 C43 Coupe is an excellent sports coupe that just so happens to be permanently connected to one of the least comfortable suspension setups ever.
Just as the C43 is a mid-tier AMG, its aesthetics are slightly aggressive, but not overly so.
Compared to a standard C300 Coupe, the C43 has angrier front and rear bumpers, black mirror caps and black window surrounds.
The real gem of this car is its engine -- a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 putting down 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is standard, as is a nine-speed automatic.
If you aren't going to row through the gears yourself with the shift paddles, leaving the transmission in Comfort mode is probably best, unless you like unnecessarily high revs at commuting speeds.
The interior looks good, but it feels a bit cramped up front.
The panoramic sunroof helped alleviate some of the claustrophobia, but it was still a bit tight for a six-foot-tall driver like myself.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of this sweet little sports coupe.