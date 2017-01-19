Watch this Tesla P100D with Ludicrous Plus beat Faraday Future's 0-60 time

New 2018 Buick Enclave expected at the New York Auto Show

Tesla recently unlocked its Ludicrous Plus mode for P100D vehicles, and already owners are breaking acceleration records.

The Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube took a Ludicrous Plus-equipped Model S P100D to the Piedmont Dragway in North Carolina, where it produced a 0-60 time of 2.389 seconds from a standing start. Not only is that impressive on its own, it trumps rival Faraday Future's claim that its forthcoming FF 91 will be the quickest accelerating car to date, taking just 2.39 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Furthermore, Faraday achieved its run without a production-ready interior (or a production-ready car in general). FF 91 won't be on sale for... a while, either. For now, then, the honor of being the quickest production car in the world stays with Tesla.

