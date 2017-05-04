Watch the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 demolish its old Nurburgring lap time

When we drove the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 last week, we knew Porsche had built something special. But now, there's more track-based evidence to back up that assertion.

Porsche took the 2018 GT3 to the Nüburgring Nordschleife, the German circuit where automakers strive to put down the best lap times. Its latest naturally aspirated beast laid down a time of 7 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

That's a full 12.3 seconds faster than before, but it's still a ways off from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's blistering 6:52.01 lap, a production car record. The fastest Porsche remains the 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar, which lapped The Green Hell in 6:57.

Nevertheless, it's an impressive feat. Porsche has stated in the past that Nurburgring lap times aren't important to the company, but it's hardly going to turn down adding a feather like this to its cap.