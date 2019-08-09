Watch the Porsche Taycan sprint to 124 mph 26 times in a row

Getting to test the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV ahead of anyone else is pretty awesome. But what could make it even cooler? Being given the chance to beat the ever-loving heck out of the thing... for science.

Jonny Smith of The Fully Charged Show on YouTube was recently given the chance to test the Porsche Taycan's launch-control repeatability. For the test, Smith smashed the accelerator and sent Porsche's first all-electric car to 124 miles per hour more than two dozen times. Despite the abuse, the time difference between the fastest and slowest runs was only 0.8 seconds.

Porsche owes the Taycan's repeat-launch-control ability to a few factors. The automaker points to the two permanent-magnet electric motors at each axle, which have a unique kind of assembly that allows more copper in each stator, improving output while simultaneously providing for more efficient cooling. Porsche also noted the thermal management system, which was built specifically for the Taycan to ensure this kind of repeatability.

Enlarge Image Porsche

It goes without saying that Smith inevitably compares the Taycan's capabilities to that of Ludicrous Mode in Tesla's most powerful electrics. While the US automaker's cars offer up warnings about repeated use of its brutal acceleration setting, the Taycan offers no such thing. It's not nearly as quick as Tesla's cars, but the repetition makes up for it.

Since the car has yet to make its debut, which is set to change in a matter of weeks, Smith wasn't able to show us anything about the car's interior. The camera angles are all tight, hiding the dashboard, while a windshield-mounted camera shows Smith sitting on a seat that's clearly purposefully covered to hide its details. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see the whole thing, but it's good to know that it can perform as a Porsche should.