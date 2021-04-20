Volkswagen ID 4 named 2021 World Car of the Year

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The 2021 World Car Awards were announced on Tuesday, and this year's top honors go to the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4. VW's new electric crossover edged out the Honda E and Toyota Yaris for the World Car of the Year award, as voted by a panel of 93 jurors from 28 countries. (Full disclosure: Author is a member of the WCA jury.)

Of course, the World Car Awards extend beyond the overall car of the year. Winners for the 2021 Luxury Car, Performance Car, Urban Car and Design of the Year categories are as follows:

The Volkswagen ID 4 succeeds the Kia Telluride as World Car of the Year.

We're big fans of the ID 4 here at Roadshow; it's a refreshingly normal take on the EV crossover formula. Easy to drive, super spacious, loaded with tech and EPA-estimated to return 260 miles on a full charge, the ID 4 is an incredibly well-rounded electric CUV.