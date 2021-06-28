Volvo's South Carolina factory will exclusively build electric cars

Enlarge Image Volvo

Volvo's South Carolina-based car factory is in for an electric makeover. According to a report and interview with various executives from Automotive News Monday, the plant will transition to build solely electric vehicles. With the switch, Volvo plans to embrace a "build where you sell" mentality, according to the report, as it gears up to make the plant a hub for US EV production.

CEO Hakan Samuelsson told the website the US facility will be the first to build its next-generation electric cars, before a European or Chinese plant, and initially, it will serve as an export hub for the new, electric XC90 initially. The factory will also build Volvo's sister division's upcoming Polestar 3 electric SUV. Polestar previously rolled out its own plans to build completely carbon-neutral cars in the year to come, too.

The strategy to also follow a local manufacturing strategy is to cut back one export and shipping costs, which is especially true for EVs. The heavier vehicles are far more complex to ship around the world.

The modern facility has the capability to produce up to 150,000 vehicles per year, and with two new SUVs coming to the factory, it seems likely the workforce is in for far busier times.