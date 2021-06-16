Polestar 3 electric SUV coming in 2022, will be built in South Carolina

Enlarge Image Polestar

Now that the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 have hit the road, the company's next big step is Polestar 3. This electric midsize SUV is scheduled to start production in 2022, and on Wednesday Polestar confirmed the 3 will be built at parent company Volvo's factory in South Carolina.

This news is hardly a surprise. The Polestar 3 will ride on an electrified version of Volvo's upcoming Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2) platform, which will also underpin the next-generation XC90 SUV. During an interview in October 2019, Volvo's US president and CEO, Anders Gustafsson, told us the new XC90 will be built in South Carolina starting in 2022, so it only makes sense that it'll be produced alongside the Polestar 3.

We don't have any concrete details about the 3, but Polestar also released a teaser image on Wednesday giving us our first official look at the SUV's silhouette. Given its relationship to the XC90, expect the 3 to be roughly the same size, though as you can see, it has a much more aerodynamic shape with huge wheel arches. For now, Polestar only says the 3 "will feature industry-leading connectivity features based on Google's native Android Automotive OS infotainment system, as well as high-end, safety-focused autonomous driving features," according to a statement.

Polestar 3 SUVs built in South Carolina will be sold in the US and possibly exported to other countries. The 3 will be the first Polestar model built outside of China.