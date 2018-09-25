Vaughn Gittin Jr. went to the 'Ring to shred tires and chew bubblegum

It's pretty widely known that drifting is hard. It's also known that the Nurburgring Nordschleife is an insanely tough track. Putting the two together seems crazy, but thankfully we have professional fun-haver, drifter, and generally extremely nice human being Vaughn Gittin Jr. to show us we're wrong.

Gittin was turned loose on the Nordschleife with his 900-horsepower Ford Mustang RTR drift car this week, where he attempted to drift the entire 12-plus-mile course. Ford Performance released a heavily edited video of parts of the attempt, and it's pretty dang amazing to hear Vaughn keeping the throttle pinned to the floor as he slides around the famous Karussell turn, tires smoking the whole way.

We'd love to see the run in its entirety, mistakes and all. And we'd also like to see what kind of a time he was able to put down at the famously tricky track in a car that's designed not to grip. Until then, we're just going to have to satisfy ourselves by watching this on repeat with our headphones cranked way up.