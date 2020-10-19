Used Tesla warranty drops from 4 years to just 1

It looks like Tesla is in the mood to save some cash as we approach its third-quarter financial results this week. Earlier today, we reported the automaker dropped its generous return/refund program. In another report Monday, Electrek notes that Tesla's used vehicle warranty is in for some big changes as well.
Anyone who purchased a preowned Tesla in the past was given four years of warranty protection or coverage for 50,000 miles, whichever came first. This applied to any Model S or Model X vehicle with fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer and four years old or newer. Older vehicles received a two-year or 100,000-mile warranty.
Now, Tesla's updated warranty terms say every used Tesla will get a single, blanket warranty coverage: one year or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first:
Tesla used vehicles are covered by the remainder of 4 years or 50,000 miles left on the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty. After expiration, the Used Vehicle Limited Warranty provides additional coverage of 1 year or 10,000 miles. If the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty has already expired, the Used Vehicle Limited Warranty will provide coverage of 1 year or 10,000 miles, starting from your delivery date.
If there's any silver lining, this new one-year/100,000-mile warranty sits atop whatever remains of the original manufacturer warranty. In other words, look for a used Tesla that hails from last year and you'll still receive the remaining balance of the company's four-year/50,000-mile warranty, plus the used car warranty.
Nevertheless, it's hardly a confidence booster in an era when cars are incredibly connected and look far more like rolling computers. Warranties are a way for companies to stand by their products with confidence, and when it comes to EVs, we could use some confidence as Americans work through the unfamiliarity surrounding zero-emission powertrains.
Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.
Discuss: Used Tesla warranty drops from 4 years to just 1
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.