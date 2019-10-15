UAW-GM strike closes in on one month as negotiations continue

Jeff Kowalsky/Getty Images

It's been nearly a month since UAW-GM workers walked off the job and took to the picket line across the US, and since then, it's been anything but a smooth ride for either side.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 will officially mark one month since the strike began but both sides remain quiet about issues and proposals that continue to keep both sides from a tentative agreement that would send workers back to production plants. On Tuesday, the UAW acknowledged the strength of its members as negotiations hash out an agreement with GM. Strike pay has increased from $250 per week to $275. Striking workers may also take part-time work as long as they can still perform their picketing duties, the union announced.

At GM, the automaker is even tighter-lipped. Roadshow asked the automaker which issues still need to be negotiated, but a representative simply said "talks continue with the union regarding negotiations on a new contract." There hasn't been any news surrounding the UAW's most recent labor contract proposal, which the union delivered this past Friday. It came after the union publicly slammed the automaker for reverting to its previous proposal -- one the union had already rejected.

Meanwhile, the union will reportedly hold a meeting with top UAW leaders on Thursday to discuss any progress on talks with GM, Reuters reported Tuesday.

GM made a public plea to its workers this past Friday, urging the union to negotiate a final deal and put employees back to work. The automaker publicly acknowledged a few key areas the UAW has fought for thus far and said it's effectively addressed union concerns such as wages, medical benefits, profit sharing, and most importantly, a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers.

Issues surrounding four idled manufacturing plants in the US may remain a roadblock for negotiators. GM previously outlined a plan for electric pickup truck production and battery cell manufacturing in the US to perhaps keep the Detroit-Hamtramck facility open. The battery plant, meanwhile, could move to Ohio.