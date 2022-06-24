Toyota Tundra Pickup, BZ4X EV Recalled for Separate Issues

What's happening Toyota issued two voluntary recalls for the Tundra pickup and BZ4X EV, affecting more than 46,000 cars in the US. Why it matters Toyota urged BZ4X owners to not drive their cars until recall work is completed. What's next The repair work will be completed free of charge, and owners will be notified in July.

Toyota announced a pair of voluntary safety recalls this week affecting two of its newest products. The 2022 Tundra pickup and 2023 BZ4X electric SUV are the subjects of two separate recalls that cover more than 46,000 vehicles in the US.

The Tundra recall concerns rear axle nuts that can loosen over time and potentially fall off. "If complete separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said in a statement. Owners of the defective trucks will be notified by the end of July, and Toyota says approximately 46,000 Tundras are affected.

The BZ4X recall is significantly smaller; Toyota says roughly 260 vehicles are involved. This one is far more serious, however. "After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle," Toyota said. It's pretty obvious why this is not good.

In fact, Toyota says the affected BZ4X SUVs should not be driven until a fix is performed. However, "no remedy is available at this time," Toyota said. "Until the remedy is available, any authorized Toyota dealer will pick up the vehicle and provide a loaner vehicle free of charge to the owner."

This recall also applies to the BZ4X's kissin' cousin, the Subaru Solterra. According to Reuters, about 2,600 Solterras are affected globally, though a US spokesperson said none of the EVs have been delivered to customers.

To check if your car is affected by this or any other recall, visit CNET's how-to guide.