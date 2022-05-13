X

2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

Behind that wacky face and wackier name lies something as practical as any other Toyota.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio

2023 Toyota BZ4X in white, shown from the driver side
1 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

The 2023 Toyota BZ4X might have a dumb name and a wacky face, but underneath all that is a smooth, comfortable electric SUV that feels like a Toyota.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the off-color front fender and front clip
2 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

I've always said that familiarity breeds comfort when it comes to getting longtime drivers to consider an electric vehicle, and in that sense, the BZ4X is ready to put in some work.

2023 Toyota BZ4X in white, showing a close-up of the rear clip from the side
3 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Thanks to a low center of gravity and the right amount of damping and tire sidewall, the ride is almost Lexus-smooth, right up there with the also-cushy Venza hybrid crossover. 

2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off the forward-mounted charging port
4 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

In its most kitted-out form, the BZ4X offers all-wheel drive from two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a net 214 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Toyota BZ4X in white, shown from the driver side front three quarter profile
5 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Even though those numbers don't exactly leap off the page, the Toyota's instantaneous electric torque means passing and other maneuvers are executed with ease.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the driver side front one eighth profile
6 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Switching to the EV's Eco mode dulls the throttle a bit, and since I never find myself wanting more, it's the preferred mode for me.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off design elements in the headlight and wheel
7 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Squeezing every bit of efficiency from the battery is necessary, because the BZ4X's electric heart is on the small side.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the front and above
8 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

AWD models get a 72.8-kilowatt-hour pack, which translates to a paltry EPA-estimated range of 228 miles in XLE trim and 222 miles in Limited.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the front and below
9 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Single-motor front-wheel drive is available on both trims, and while output is lower at 201 hp and 196 lb-ft, it boosts range to either 252 miles (XLE) or 242 (Limited).

2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the passenger side front one eighth profile
10 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota BZ4X.

2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from thje passenger side front three quarter profile
11 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the passenger side rear three quarter profile
12 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the passenger side rear one eighth profile
13 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the rear and below
14 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the rear and above
15 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off its capacious trunk
16 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the rear driver side one eighth profile
17 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, shown from the driver side rear three quarter profile
18 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off all the power hardware under the hood and no frunk
19 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the dashboard through the door, taken from below
20 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off the dashboard from above
21 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the glossy center console and its shift dial
22 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing off the dedicated Qi wireless device charging pad
23 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showcasing the interesting HUD-style gauge cluster
24 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the front seats from outside
25 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the dashboard from the rear seats
26 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showcasing the driver's seat and everything the cockpit offers
27 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the details on its uniquely small steering wheel
28 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the capacitive buttons that control the climate
29 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, zoomed in on the textured fabric wrapping the dashboard
30 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the infotainment's navigation screen
31 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing the infotainment system's radio page
32 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Toyota BZ4X, showing an efficiency chart on the infotainment screen
33 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

