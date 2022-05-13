2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

Behind that wacky face and wackier name lies something as practical as any other Toyota.
The 2023 Toyota BZ4X might have a dumb name and a wacky face, but underneath all that is a smooth, comfortable electric SUV that feels like a Toyota.
I've always said that familiarity breeds comfort when it comes to getting longtime drivers to consider an electric vehicle, and in that sense, the BZ4X is ready to put in some work.
Thanks to a low center of gravity and the right amount of damping and tire sidewall, the ride is almost Lexus-smooth, right up there with the also-cushy Venza hybrid crossover.
In its most kitted-out form, the BZ4X offers all-wheel drive from two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a net 214 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque.
Even though those numbers don't exactly leap off the page, the Toyota's instantaneous electric torque means passing and other maneuvers are executed with ease.
Switching to the EV's Eco mode dulls the throttle a bit, and since I never find myself wanting more, it's the preferred mode for me.
Squeezing every bit of efficiency from the battery is necessary, because the BZ4X's electric heart is on the small side.
AWD models get a 72.8-kilowatt-hour pack, which translates to a paltry EPA-estimated range of 228 miles in XLE trim and 222 miles in Limited.
Single-motor front-wheel drive is available on both trims, and while output is lower at 201 hp and 196 lb-ft, it boosts range to either 252 miles (XLE) or 242 (Limited).
