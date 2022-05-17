X

2023 Toyota Tundra Doesn't Rock the Boat

A new SX Package brings some dark trim to the party, and that's about it.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 Toyota Tundra
1 of 8 Toyota

The 2023 Toyota Tundra's sole change is the addition of the SX Package, but it's a little different from the one offered on the Tacoma.

2023 Toyota Tundra
2 of 8 Toyota

Whereas the Tacoma's SX Package was limited to the exterior, the Tundra's SX Package goes a little deeper.     

2023 Toyota Tundra
3 of 8 Toyota

Outside, 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels play well against black elements in the door handles and the rear inboard bumper.    

2023 Toyota Tundra
4 of 8 Toyota

The door badges are removed, while the 4x4 badge on the tailgate gets the blackout treatment, too.    

2023 Toyota Tundra
5 of 8 Toyota

Inside, black accents replace dark silver trim.    

2023 Toyota Tundra
6 of 8 Toyota

It's available on SR5 trims in either 4x2 or 4x4, and it can be had in one of four colors: white, gray, silver or black.    

2023 Toyota Tundra
7 of 8 Toyota

Since the Tundra is but a year old, nothing else changes.     

2023 Toyota Tundra
8 of 8 Toyota

Offered in seven different trims, under the hood lies either a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 389 horsepower or a 437-hp, 3.5-liter hybrid twin-turbo V6 that gets up to 24 mpg on the highway.    

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

More Galleries

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

53 Photos
2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

47 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos