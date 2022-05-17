2023 Toyota Tundra Doesn't Rock the Boat

A new SX Package brings some dark trim to the party, and that's about it.
The 2023 Toyota Tundra's sole change is the addition of the SX Package, but it's a little different from the one offered on the Tacoma.
Whereas the Tacoma's SX Package was limited to the exterior, the Tundra's SX Package goes a little deeper.
Outside, 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels play well against black elements in the door handles and the rear inboard bumper.
The door badges are removed, while the 4x4 badge on the tailgate gets the blackout treatment, too.
Inside, black accents replace dark silver trim.
It's available on SR5 trims in either 4x2 or 4x4, and it can be had in one of four colors: white, gray, silver or black.
Since the Tundra is but a year old, nothing else changes.
Offered in seven different trims, under the hood lies either a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 389 horsepower or a 437-hp, 3.5-liter hybrid twin-turbo V6 that gets up to 24 mpg on the highway.