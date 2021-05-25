Toyota Tacoma going adventurous with 2 new pickups

Toyota

It's been a heck of a week for pickup trucks. Between the Ford F-150 Lighting, to the new Toyota Tundra teaser, there's a lot going on. Now Toyota is back with another teaser for its midsize pickup truck, the Tacoma. On Tuesday, the brand released a single teaser photo that shows off the wheels and tires of "two new adventure-ready trucks."

The photo and short description are all we have so far, but it's clear these pickups will focus on outdoorsy living, likely with some off-road upgrades. The truck on the right wears TRD wheel caps, while the one on the left rocks some that just spell out Toyota. The truck on the right also wears a very, very bright highlighter yellow color.

It's unlikely the trucks shown are part of the next-generation Tacoma plans, however, judging by how Toyota presented this teaser. We do know Toyota's well into development of a new midsize pickup, but it seems like the brand will focus on the full-size Tundra first. Nevertheless, truck fans will have lots of choices in the coming months. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about these new rigs.