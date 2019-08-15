Toyota recalls 2019 Prius, RAV4 Hybrid for faulty brake assist

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2019 Toyota Prius and RAV4 Hybrid are subject to a new recall that surrounds a fault in the brake assist systems in both cars. According to documents Toyota filed with the NHTSA, the new recall specifically surrounds an issue with the brake booster.

While the 2019 Prius and RAV4 Hybrid make up the majority of the recalled cars, a few other models are also included. They include the 2020 Corolla Hybrid, 2019-2020 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and a group of Lexus hybrid models. The Lexus vehicles affected are the 2019 Lexus LS500, LC500, ES300h, UX250h and LS500h. in total, the recall covers 6,925 vehicles built between April and June of 2019. The automaker estimates 25 percent of the total number of recalled cars are affected by the defect.

Should the brake booster fail in any of the recalled cars, Toyota said it deactivates the Vehicle Stability Control system. Further, brake assist will not kick in if and when it's required. The fault also means each car does not meet federal requirements for stability control systems. Toyota traced the failing brake booster pumps to a plastic brush holder for the motor brushes. Due to a manufacturing error, the part may be misshapen and cause an electrical connection to fail. Owners will see various dash lights illuminate if the problem occurs.

To remedy the problem, owners will need to stop by a dealership to have a technician inspect the car. There, if needed, the technician will install a new brake booster pump at no cost to owners. Owners should start receiving their recall notifications in early September.