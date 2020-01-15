New Toyota recall covers 700,000 SUVs, sedans and minivans

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

A laundry list worth of models are included in a new Toyota recall after the automaker said the subject SUVs, sedans and minivans house a faulty fuel pump. Total, 696,000 vehicles are part of the recall campaign. The recall also includes a number of Lexus models.

The automaker said on Monday the recall will include the following Toyota vehicles:

Each affected model hails from the 2018-2019 model year. In addition, certain 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla models are also part of the recall population.

From Lexus, the recall covers the following vehicles:

These vehicles also come from the 2018-2019 model years, but various NX 300, RX 350L and GS 300 models from the 2019 model year are also included.

Right now, Toyota doesn't have a remedy for the faulty fuel pumps, but it continues to actively investigate the issue. Should the problem occur, drivers will see a display's worth of warning lights on the dashboard and the engine may begin to run roughly. The safety concern comes in when and if the vehicle stalls and can't be restarted. At higher speeds, the problem increases the risk of a crash.

When the fix is ready, Toyota said the work will be done free of charge. Owners should expect recall notices in their mailboxes this coming March.