This kitted-out Toyota Prius will come to you and diagnose car repairs for free

AAMCO

While most service centers remain open across the US through stay-at-home orders and other restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, AAMCO has a different idea.

Instead of drivers showing up at a shop to diagnose a potential car problem, the company decided to outfit a Toyota Prius with state-of-the-art diagnostic gear and bring the troubleshooting to the driver. AAMCO announced its AAMCO Go program on Thursday and it's some seriously nifty stuff.

AAMCO

Basically, the company turned the Prius hybrids into mobile computer labs with that will roll out to customers anywhere. Whether it's at work, at home or somewhere else, all of the technology needed to diagnose repairs is ready to move at a moment's notice. The system even includes some wild wireless technology that allows a technician to plug into a vehicle and take the car on a virtual test drive to simulate a driver's issue. All the while, the "test drive" sends oodles of data back to the computers to help sort out an issue.

As if the process wasn't easy enough, drivers can speak with the technician one on one while they perform diagnostics, and the service is totally free. If a technician does find a problem, AAMCO Go will help schedule a service appointment and can also tow a vehicle if needed.

The company says the service has been very well received so far and this sort of program continues to show the sheer adaptability companies continue to flex during the pandemic.