A closer look at Porsche's Tech Live Look glasses

This rather fetching set of glasses is Porsche's Tech Live Look.

Believe it or not, they allow Porsche service technicians to connect to the greater hive mind of Porsche experts.

You may be thinking of Google Glass, and the concept is similar, but these are rather different.

For one thing, they have two lenses inside, not two. 

It's hard to photograph, but looking through them is like seeing a very large display floating in front of your eyes.

There are also (removable) ear buds, and a small trackpad on top of the right stem.

With these glasses, I was able to fix this Panamera!

With minimal training, and a little help from a voice in my ear, I was able to find and troubleshoot an obscure sensor error.

This is the expert interface and the friendly voice in my ear who told me exactly what to do.

Using the interface, he was able to show me where to look and help me fix the problem!

Sadly these glasses are not for sale, but look for them at every Porsche dealership soon.

Click or scroll through to see more of Porsche's Tech Live Look glasses.

