Toyota's electric SUV shows off ahead of reveal next week

Toyota

Toyota's been slow to embrace the full-fledged electric car, but it's ready to make a splash in China next week. The automaker on Monday teased a new vehicle set to debut one week from now on April 19, and it should be the global electric SUV we've heard about in the past.

The sole teaser photo reveals an upfront front end, which is further evidence we're looking at an SUV. The short, sweet teaser simply told us to sit tight and wait patiently for more information, so we don't have any other details to share with you just yet. However, if this turns out to be the global SUV Toyota talked about in the past, it will come to the US -- and get a Subaru twin.

Way back in 2019, Toyota and Subaru confirmed joint development of a new electric SUV, specifically a compact model. Toyota only provided an outline photo of the vehicle in the past. We've heard rumors Subaru eyes the "Evoltis" name for its model, but it's not clear what Toyota may call its version. Whatever it's called, it will likely sit under a division the automaker calls "Beyond Zero."

The model will ride on the company's E-TNGA platform, which is scalable, and suits every type of layout from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive.

As for the teaser, we only get a look at the front clip with its horizontal and slim LED lights. I sort of get Venza vibes from it right now, but that's no bad thing. The Venza's not ugly at all. It looks like there are plenty of sharp, clean creases up front, too.

We'll have to wait until next week to see the real deal. If Toyota confirms this is the long-teased SUV meant for the US, it will mean the automaker has one other EV to show us this year, so stay tuned.