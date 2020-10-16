2021 Toyota Venza will surprise you

  • 2021 Toyota Venza Limited
This is the 2021 Toyota Venza.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's a reboot of what once was a frumpy crossover, now reborn as something more modern and more posh.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The modernity starts with what's under the hood, a standard hybrid system that got me over 40 miles-per-gallon in mixed driving.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and you'll also find a trio of electric motors scattered throughout, paired with a 0.9 kWh battery pack.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
But you'd never know it, as it's a generally "normal" looking SUV.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The interior is dramatically improved over what's come before, modern and clean -- if a bit dark.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The signature element, though, is this photochromic roof, which turns opaque at the touch of a button.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Front to back, the Venza is hugely improved over before.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It drives and rides smoothly, and is efficient, too.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Watch out, Lexus!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
