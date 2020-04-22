Subaru Evoltis SUV rumored to be brand's first EV

Subaru, Toyota

Should rumors from Japan prove true, we'll have a Subaru Evoltis next year. That's the rumored name for the brand's first electric car, likely the SUV coming from a Toyota partnership previously confirmed last year.

The rumor comes from Japanese website Response, though the "Evoltis" name has a little more credit to it. Subaru trademarked the name in the US two years ago, and although trademarks aren't the best automotive compass, they do provide indicators. The brand didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The report suggests Subaru will use the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show to debut the electric SUV, though news on a Toyota version wasn't mentioned. Toyota's been slow to introduce any purely electric cars as it's focused on hybrid solutions for the US instead. If the RAV4 Hybrid's success is any indication, the automaker's done well with that approach so far.

Subaru's only electrified model remains the Crosstrek Hybrid, which borrows plug-in hybrid technology from Toyota. The Evoltis, if that's its final name, would mark a huge step forward for the brand as a battery-electric vehicle. Subaru and Toyota said in their joint announcement surrounding an EV platform that we'd first see an electric SUV on a built-from-scratch EV platform. In the future, the platform should support numerous other body styles.

Outside of EVs, the two automakers also plan to collaborate once again for a next-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ.