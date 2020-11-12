The 2021 Cadillac Escalade's headline feature is AR navigation

You can easily spend more than 80 grand on a 2021 Cadillac Escalade. But the amazing screens it comes with might just make this huge, luxury SUV worth that princely asking price, especially when you factor in one killer feature they help enable: augmented-reality navigation.

The new Escalade comes standard with more than 38 inches of diagonal display area. Its dashboard-dominating array of panels includes a small 7.2-inch screen to the driver's left, a 14.2-inch digital instrument cluster front and center, and then a 16.9-inch screen for the infotainment system. They're all OLED screens, which means the blacks are darker than the bottom of a coal mine at midnight, with no washed-out grays. These screens are also thin, gently curved toward the driver and vibrant, supposedly serving up the largest color range of any automotive display currently in production.

But what can you do with all those screens? Night vision is offered, helping you see pedestrians or large animals while moving at lower speeds. You can also pipe a video feed from the forward-facing camera directly to the instrument cluster, which is a neat parlor trick. But taking this feature a step further, the Escalade also comes standard with something called "augmented-reality turn-by-turn navigation." Basically, when a route is active in the navigation system, it adds graphics on top of that video stream: Arrows that show exactly where you should turn. They even move and change sizes as you drive. The way Cadillac has done all this is both slick and intuitive, and it makes it nearly impossible to miss a prompt since it gives you both audio and visual cues.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

The new Cadillac Escalade's array of displays is gorgeous, highly functional and helps make this traditional, body-on-frame SUV feel special. Combined, those fancy screens truly are a killer feature. For more information on how they work and to see them in action, make sure to watch the video embedded above.