The Tesla Track, Episode 1: The biggest Tesla stories from January 2018

Featuring: A fresh NTSB investigation raises Autopilot questions, Elon Musk’s potentially big payday, and a Model 3 ride along with Tim Stevens.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Hi everyone, and welcome to The Tesla Track - a new monthly series covering all things Tesla-related. Whether you're a fan of the company's solar initiatives, an electric car enthusiast, or simply interested in its goings on around the globe, TTT aims to be one of your stops for news and special features.

This episode, I'm covering Tesla headlines from January 2018, then I take a ride in the Model 3 (and I didn't even steal it)!

