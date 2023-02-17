Tesla Recalls 362,000 Vehicles: What You Need to Know

Tesla recalled over 362,000 vehicles because of issues with the Full Self-Driving software on these vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday. The software on these vehicles may cause crashes in a handful of different roadway scenarios.

The recall affects certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD beta software or vehicles pending installation of the software.

The NHTSA wrote that the FSD beta software may cause vehicles to "act unsafe around intersections" by traveling through them while in turn-only lanes. The FSD beta software may also cause vehicles to not come to a full stop at stop sign-controlled intersections or to drive into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without warning. Vehicles with the software may also not adequately adjust to posted speed limits or when a driver adjusts the vehicle's speed.

The agency also wrote that Tesla will release an over-the-air software update to fix the issue free of charge in the coming weeks.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment, but the automaker no longer operates a public relations department, which would typically field such requests.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, tweeted that the word "recall" in this instance is "flat wrong," but he didn't suggest an alternative word or phrase to be used instead.

Definitely. The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2023

The US Department of Justice requested documents from Tesla in January related to the automaker's Autopilot and FSD software. The DOJ also launched a criminal probe into Tesla in 2021, according to Reuters. The 2021 investigation focused on Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance software, after multiple Tesla crashes, some of which were fatal.

Tesla's FSD does not give a vehicle full self-driving capabilities. The system is an array of advanced driver aids, such as hands-free operation, that require a person to remain attentive while FSD is engaged. Tesla started offering FSD as a $15,000 add-on on top of the cost of the vehicle in September 2022.

