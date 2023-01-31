Tesla Faces Justice Department Probe Over Self-Driving Tech

The Department of Justice is seeking information about Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, or FSD, technologies, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it's "received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla's Autopilot and FSD" vehicle systems.

"To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred," Tesla said in the filing, which was earlier reported by Axios.

The DOJ reportedly launched a criminal probe into Tesla in 2021. It's focused on the electric carmaker's Autopilot driver-assistance software after more than a dozen Tesla crashes, some fatal, occurred, Reuters reported in October.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving software (despite its name) isn't a fully autonomous driving system. It's an array of advanced driver aids such as hands-free operation, which still requires a driver remain attentive and prepared to take over the vehicle if needed. As of September 2022, FSD is a $15,000 add-on on top of the cost of the vehicle.

The Department of Justice and Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment. The automaker no longer operates a public relations department that would typically field such requests.