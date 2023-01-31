Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Apple HomePod 2 Review Apple Earnings Preview Resurrecting the Dodo COVID Health Emergency to Expire DOJ Eyes Tesla Self-Driving Tech DC's 'Gods and Monsters' Slate Salami, Sausage Recalled
Cars

Tesla Faces Justice Department Probe Over Self-Driving Tech

The DOJ has requested documents related to the automaker's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
A view of a Tesla's navigation screen while using the company's FSD driver assistance software
Tesla in September expanded beta testing of FSD, its software designed to eventually lead to self-driving cars. 
Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Department of Justice is seeking information about Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, or FSD, technologies, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it's "received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla's Autopilot and FSD" vehicle systems. 

"To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred," Tesla said in the filing, which was earlier reported by Axios. 

The DOJ reportedly launched a criminal probe into Tesla in 2021. It's focused on the electric carmaker's Autopilot driver-assistance software after more than a dozen Tesla crashes, some fatal, occurred, Reuters reported in October

Tesla's Full Self-Driving software (despite its name) isn't a fully autonomous driving system. It's an array of advanced driver aids such as hands-free operation, which still requires a driver remain attentive and prepared to take over the vehicle if needed. As of September 2022, FSD is a $15,000 add-on on top of the cost of the vehicle. 

The Department of Justice and Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment. The automaker no longer operates a public relations department that would typically field such requests.

See also

Find the right car for you
View Local Inventory