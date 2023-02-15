Tesla to Grant Access to Some Charging Stations for all EV Drivers

Tesla will make a portion of its network of charging stations available to all electric vehicle drivers, according to an announcement today from the White House. It's a first for the company, and the move is part of the Biden Administration's efforts to grow a national network of EV chargers. The US government aims to build an infrastructure for electric vehicles that includes adding over 100,000 chargers for public use.

Tesla, General Motors and Pilot are among the companies that will fund the project with private funds along with receiving federal subsidies. The federal program allots $7.5 billion for EV charging, and the government will partner with states to disburse the funds.

Tesla has agreed to open up 3,500 new and existing superchargers across the US by the end of 2024, in addition to 4,000 Level 2 charging docks for public use at spaces like hotels or restaurants. Any EV driver -- whether they own a Tesla or a rival brand -- can charge up their vehicle on rural or metropolitan highways and various public locations. EV owners will be able use the Tesla app or website to plug and charge their vehicles.

Tesla has more than 40,000 superchargers around the globe, and the company began opening up its charging network to non-Tesla drivers in 2021 throughout Europe.