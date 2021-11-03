Tesla recalls 12,000 EVs affected by Full Self-Driving beta issues

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla has recalled 11,704 of its electric cars due to problems resulting from its Full Self-Driving beta 10.3 update. The update, which rolled out on Oct. 23, led to numerous cases of its cars' forward collision warning and emergency braking feature activating without warning. It's the same update CEO Elon Musk tweeted about last month, telling owners their cars would revert back to a 10.2 update before resolving the issue.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla said the systems activating under the wrong circumstances increases the risk of a rear-end collision. The company is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem. Every Tesla model is included in this recall: the Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Model S.

Although the recall filing only went through this week, Tesla released an over-the-air update to fix these problems shortly after the glitched update rolled out in October. Still, owners will receive communication from Tesla via US mail around Dec. 28 making them aware of the issue and the OTA update available to them.

Full Self-Driving is a Level 2 driver-assist system, and does not enable autonomous driving. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.