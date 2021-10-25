Tesla FSD 'issues' in 10.3 update result in rollback, before apparent fix

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla this past weekend pushed a new update to its Full Self-Driving beta, a Level 2 driver-assist system that is not fully autonomous, but the company quickly needed to backtrack. After deploying FSD beta 10.3, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday the company would need to revert back to 10.2 amid "issues."

Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.



Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

According to Tesla owners on social media, cars were opting out of various active safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning without the driver's input. In addition, other drivers mentioned issues with the forward collision warning blaring without any immediate danger in sight. Perhaps worst of all, Teslas began applying the brakes for no reason whatsoever, according to other social media reports.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, but Musk tweeted early Monday morning the company began rolling out 10.3.1 to move users out of 10.2 and into the latest update with fixes for the variety of issues reported.

10.3.1 rolling out now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

The hiccup underscores how FSD is not finalized and remains a fluid piece of technology. Musk correctly defines it as a "public beta," which hands over responsibility to drivers testing the system on public roads.