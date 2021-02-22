Tesla Model Y Standard Range disappears from configurator weeks after surprise debut

Enlarge Image Tesla

The merry-go-round of changes for Tesla vehicles continues this week after the company quietly pulled the Model Y Standard Range variant from its online configurator this weekend. This morning, it's still missing. Adding additional questions is the fact that Tesla just last week dropped prices on the entry-level electric SUV by $2,000.

Has Tesla dropped the variant altogether? Did the company receive an overwhelming number of orders for the base Model Y following the price cut? I would love to give you this information, but Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment. The company hasn't made any online or social media communications surrounding the move, either.

Here's another curveball: The Model Y Long Range is now $1,000 cheaper at $48,990 after the Standard Range version disappeared from the online configurator. That's still a heftier price tag than the $39,990 price Tesla advertised for the barely two-month-old Model Y Standard Range. All prices are before a $1,200 destination charge.

As it stands, the Model 3 exits the latest confusion unscathed and still costs $36,990 to start after the company dropped the electric sedan's price by $1,000 last week. We'll keep an eye on the situation, and hopefully, we get some clarity sooner rather than later.