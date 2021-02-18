Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs prices drop in affordability play

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla shuffled its deck of price cards once again overnight, and this time, the Model 3 and Model Y came out a little cheaper than before. The automaker's website shows the Model 3 Standard Range Plus sedan now costs $36,990 and the Model Y Standard Range has a $39,990 price. For the electric sedan, it's a $1,000 price cut, while the electric SUV is now $2,000 cheaper.

As prices fall for the entry-level EVs, they rise at the top of Tesla's lineup. In the price shuffle, the Model 3 and Model Y Performance variants both cost an extra $1,000. You're looking at $55,990 for the Model 3 and $60,990 for the Model Y if you want the quicker EVs. All prices are before a $1,200 destination charge and potential incentives.

Tesla often makes price changes without much notice, if any at all. Curiously, this minor price cut comes just as Chevrolet revealed its much cheaper Bolt EV, along with a new "Electric Utility Vehicle" variant, or EUV. For the Bolt EV hatchback, it costs $31,995 now and the longer Bolt EUV is just $3,000 more. Chevy isn't the only one gunning for a slice of Tesla's lock on the EV market, though, and Tesla is more than likely keenly aware of the target on its back.