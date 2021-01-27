Tesla Model S gets a redesigned interior and 520-mile range

Tesla

As part of its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday, Tesla unveiled the long-rumored refresh for its Model S sedan. On the outside, the Model S has a new front bumper with slightly different intakes, and all of the exterior trim is now finished in black to match the Model Y. There are also new 19- and 21-inch wheel designs, but the color palette remains the same.

The interior is the star of the show, though. It's been completely redesigned, marking the Model S' first major update since its debut in 2012. There's a large central screen much like that of the Model 3 and Model Y, but the S retains a digital gauge cluster in front of the driver, as well. The steering wheel isn't exactly a wheel anymore, instead looking like a yoke right out of Star Wars or Knight Rider.

There's more carbon fiber or wood trim covering parts of the dashboard and door panels, and the center console is different, too. The rear seats look more sculpted and get a screen that looks to offer the same infotainment and gaming functions as the main screen. White, black and beige remain the only interior color options.

The Model S is now available in three different specs. The $79,990 Long Range version has two motors and all-wheel drive, with Tesla quoting a 3.1-second 0-to-60-mph time, a 155-mph top speed and a range of 412 miles. The $119,990 Plaid gains a third motor and boasts a 2.0-second 0-to060 time (Tesla technically says 1.99 seconds), a 200-mph top speed and a 390-mile range.

Then there's the $139,990 Plaid Plus, which is the real big deal. Tesla says it will hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds, reach a top speed of 200 mph and have a range of over 520 miles.

The updated Model S is available to order now, though Tesla doesn't say when deliveries will begin.

