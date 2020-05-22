Performance Upgrade Package now standard on Tesla Model 3 Performance trim

Tesla has tweaked the amount of equipment offered on its popular Model 3 all-electric sedan. Spotted by Teslarati, the Performance trim level of this car, which is the range-topping model, now comes standard with the Performance Upgrade Package. Before, this was available as a no-charge option.
That equipment group adds a number of welcome features to the Model 3. Aside from 20-inch wheels treated to a gray finish, it also includes upgraded brakes, a carbon-fiber spoiler and a suspension drop. Aluminum pedal covers and a track driving mode should be included as well.
Beyond all that, Performance-trim Model 3s also boast of an increased top speed. Tesla's Performance Upgrade Package boosts the car's max speed from 145 mph to a whopping 162 mph, though this change is likely of little value to most drivers, well, drivers who want to maintain their license at least. Triple-digit blasts down public roads are generally frowned upon by law enforcement, a lesson one Dodge owner recently learned.
Three flavors of Model 3 are offered. The standard version features rear-wheel drive and offers a driving range of 250 miles. This trim starts at around $40,000. Next comes the long-range variant, which can travel an impressive 322 miles on a charge. With standard all-wheel drive, it can blitz from zero to 60 in as little as 4.4 seconds. These models are priced from roughly $50,000. Finally, there's the Performance variant, which trades a bit of range for dramatically increased acceleration. These cars can go around 299 miles between recharges, but they can rocket from a standstill to 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds, a sports car-beating performance. The richest of the bunch, these kick off at right around $57,000.
Tesla making the Performance Upgrade Package standard equipment on the Performance trim of its Model 3 is likely a move to streamline vehicle production. With fewer model derivatives and options variants, it should, in theory, make it easier and quicker to build these popular all-electric sedans, something that would help the automaker as it strives to deliver more than 500,000 vehicles in 2020.
Discuss: Performance Upgrade Package now standard on Tesla Model 3 Performance trim
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.