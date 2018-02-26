Tesla Model 3 first-day reservations to get scale-model gift?

Tesla is widely known for periodically leaving lighthearted "Easter Eggs" in its automobiles, mostly taking the form of hidden surprise-and-delight features in their in-car electronics. First-day reservation holders of the new Tesla Model 3 waiting patiently for their car may be in for a different sort of surprise, however: A diecast model replica of their new EV.

As noted by Tesla fan-site Elektrek, CEO Elon Musk has been promising "something special" for early Model 3 hand-raisers for some time now. There had been speculation in Tesla forums that the mystery gift(s) could take the form of something like an exclusive paint color or complimentary Supercharger access, but for now, at least, a Mini-mM model version seems to be the most likely prize. (First-day reservationists previously also received a poster of Model 3 design renderings as well as a thank-you card).

Tesla already offers a 1:18-scale version of its Model S P85 liftback at its online swag store in both Midnight Silver Metallic and Red Multi-Coat paint, but thus far, there's no sign of any other diecasts, be it a Model 3, Model X or Roadster.

Whatever Elon's "something special" turns out to be for early Model 3 reservation-holders, hopefully the surprise gift will have a calming effect. The Silicon Valley automaker's most-affordable model has been bedeviled by production delays and build-quality problems in its early going, and even the company's most ardent followers are becoming increasingly vocal about their frustrations, and some may even be canceling their place in line.