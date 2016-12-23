Tesla Model X now comes with Trans Siberian Orchestra Easter egg

Tesla's vehicles are littered with Easter eggs. You can take a ride on Rainbow Road, or you can turn a charging port into a light party. Now, you can get super festive with the Trans Siberian Orchestra.

Along with several other notable additions, Tesla's 8.0.2 software update turns the Model X into its own holiday showcase. First, you enter "Holiday" as an access code, which you can do by holding the T button down for 5 seconds. Then, exit the car, close all the doors and hit the lock button on the fob, and let the show begin.

The Model X needs about 6 feet of space above and around the car in order to work. But when it does work, hoo boy, it's a good'un. It's basically the same showcase of moving doors and flashing lights that Tesla itself previewed in a video last year, but now, you can have it on your own driveway. Trans Siberian Orchestra's "Wizards in Winter" plays, too, because obviously it wouldn't be a show without some musical accompaniment.