Tesla Model 3 is fastest-selling used car, Chevy Trailblazer hottest new car

Used cars are quickly becoming a far more popular purchase compared to new cars as Americans tighten their belts as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

But the cars selling quickest are a little surprising. iSeeCars on Tuesday published a study that looked at over 9 million transactions from March through June, from the 2015-2019 model years, to see what cars spent the least of amount of time listed for sale. The top answer is the Tesla Model 3. While the average used car spent 69 days waiting for sale, buyers snapped up a preowned Model 3 in just 29 days on average.

Two other Teslas make the list. The Model X electric SUV sits in sixth place and spends an average of 47 days on sale, while the Model S comes in 10th place. The flagship Tesla sedan spends an average of 51 days before someone takes it home. The study said the Model X and Model S are particularly hot used purchases due to over-the-air updates, which more automakers are just now starting to roll out. The Model S is also a little cheaper these days, as more people flock to the smaller Model 3.

Filling out the used car list are a wide assortment of cars from the BMW X6 in second place (43 days on average), the Subaru BRZ in third (44.5 days) and the honest-to-goodness Honda Accord in eighth place (50 days).

Fastest-Selling Used Cars March-June Rank Vehicle Days to sell (average) 1 Tesla Model 3 29.3 2 BMW X6 43 3 Subaru BRZ 44.5 4 Toyota Yaris 44.8 5 Honda Civic 47.4 6 Tesla Model X 47.6 7 Infiniti Q60 49.4 8 Honda Accord 50 9 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 50.2 10 Tesla Model S 50.7

Flipping to new cars, there are some surprising entries. The first is the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which is the fastest selling new car. It spends an average of just 19 days for sale compared to the average new car that spends a whopping 97 days for sale. The study says it's likely due to very low supply since the Trailblazer just started reaching dealers when the pandemic began to take hold. COVID-19 also affected Trailblazer production in South Korea.

The Trailblazer's twin, the Buick Encore GX, also lands on the list in 11th place as it spends 47 days for sale on average. Perhaps the Trailblazer name is attracting buyers because that's a pretty big discrepancy between the two similar cars. Another win for General Motors? The Chevy Bolt EV. According to the study, the electric car hangs around for just 42 days on average.

Kia nabs two high spots in second and third place. The Kia Telluride remains a smash hit, spending 26 days for sale on average, and the new Seltos spends 31 days for sale. The Telluride's cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, lands in fifth place after spending 39 days for sale on average.

Fastest-Selling New Cars March-June Rank Vehicle Days to sell (average) 1 Chevy Trailblazer 19 2 Kia Telluride 25.7 3 Kia Seltos 31.3 4 Honda CR-V Hybrid 35.2 5 Hyundai Palisade 39 6 Mercedes-Benz GLB 40.5 7 Chevy Bolt EV 41.7 8 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 42.5 9 Subaru Crosstrek 44.7 10 Lexus GX 460 46.1 11 Buick Encore GX 46.6 12 Subaru Forester 47.3

Automakers remain optimistic that sales will continue to rebound amid the pandemic, though overall, annual sales will be a ways off from initial estimates. Even with new crossovers and SUVs hitting dealership lots, a recent IHS Markit study showed Americans are, by and large, driving more older vehicles than in the past 20 years. New car prices and lengthier financing terms both likely contribute to America's aging in-service vehicle fleet.