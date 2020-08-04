These used cars sell the quickest, study says

Used cars are having a moment as America tightens its belt. These are the most popular models right now.

Tesla Model 3
1 of 10
Tesla

Tesla Model 3

According to a new study from iSeeCars, the following cars sell quickest and spend the least number of days for sale. The Tesla Model 3 tops them all and spends 29 days for sale on average.

BMW X6
2 of 10
BMW

BMW X6

The average used car spends 69 days for sale, for some comparison. The BMW X6 takes 43 for sale on average. Note, an X6 M is pictured.

Subaru BRZ
3 of 10
Subaru

Subaru BRZ

The lovely Subaru BRZ comes third and spends 44.5 days for sale.

Toyota Yaris
4 of 10
Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

Toyota Yaris

The tiny Toyota Yaris doesn't spend long for sale. It lasts 45 days on average. 

Honda Civic
5 of 10
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Honda Civic

A wise choice, the Honda Civic spends 47 days for sale.

Tesla Model X
6 of 10
Tesla

Tesla Model X

Another Tesla! The Model X is a hot buy and spends 48 days for sale.

Infiniti Q60
7 of 10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Infiniti Q60

Something of an oddball on this list, the Q60 spends about 50 days for sale before someone snaps one up.

Honda Accord
8 of 10
Honda

Honda Accord

Not an oddball: The Honda Accord is a popular used car and models move in 50 days on average.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback
9 of 10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback lands in ninth and spends 50.2 days on sale.

Tesla Model S
10 of 10

Tesla Model S

Another Tesla! The Model S sits around for 51 days before it sells.

