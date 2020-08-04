These used cars sell the quickest, study says

Used cars are having a moment as America tightens its belt. These are the most popular models right now.
According to a new study from iSeeCars, the following cars sell quickest and spend the least number of days for sale. The Tesla Model 3 tops them all and spends 29 days for sale on average.
The average used car spends 69 days for sale, for some comparison. The BMW X6 takes 43 for sale on average. Note, an X6 M is pictured.
The lovely Subaru BRZ comes third and spends 44.5 days for sale.
The tiny Toyota Yaris doesn't spend long for sale. It lasts 45 days on average.
A wise choice, the Honda Civic spends 47 days for sale.
Another Tesla! The Model X is a hot buy and spends 48 days for sale.
Something of an oddball on this list, the Q60 spends about 50 days for sale before someone snaps one up.
Not an oddball: The Honda Accord is a popular used car and models move in 50 days on average.
The Toyota Corolla Hatchback lands in ninth and spends 50.2 days on sale.
Another Tesla! The Model S sits around for 51 days before it sells.
