Tesla gets ludicrous to set the 0-60 mph record

Strap in, because the Tesla is the fastest production car in the world, and it's holding on to that title with both hands. The Model S P100D has set an all-time record for 0-60 mph, clocking in at just 2.28 seconds.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the record-breaking performance on Tuesday.

Car site MotorTrend took the electric car to the track, saying the "Tesla Model S P100D does it best, reaching 30, 40, 50, and 60 mph from a standstill more quickly than any other production vehicle we've ever tested, full stop. In our testing, no production car has ever cracked 2.3 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. But Tesla has, in 2.275507139 seconds."

Tesla enabled the fittingly named "Ludicrous mode" acceleration in its P100D earlier this year. The Model S P100D previously went the plaid to top rival Faraday Future's FF 91 claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds.

